How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton faces Ottawa on 5-game slide

Ottawa Senators (10-18-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-14-2, sixth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton aims to end its five-game losing streak when the Oilers take on Ottawa.

The Oilers have gone 10-6-0 in home games. Edmonton ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.0.

The Senators are 5-9-2 in road games. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 34 assists and has 53 points this season. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 29 points, scoring 10 goals and registering 19 assists. Tkachuk has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ilya Konovalov: out (covid-19), Mike Smith: out (thumb), Slater Koekkoek: out (covid-19), Brendan Perlini: out (covid-19), Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Connor McDavid: out (covid-19), Warren Foegele: out (covid-19), Tyler Benson: out (covid-19), Derek Ryan: out (covid-19), Evan Bouchard: out (covid-19), Tyson Barrie: out (covid-19), Kailer Yamamoto: out (covid-19).

Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Tim Stutzle: out (health protocols), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel), Anton Forsberg: out (health protocols).

