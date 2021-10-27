How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Flyers vs. Oilers Game Preview: Philadelphia travels to play the Oilers

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -159, Flyers +135; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall with a 16-12-0 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Oilers scored 48 power play goals with a 27.6% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall a season ago while going 13-11-4 on the road. The Flyers averaged 3.5 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: day to day (undisclosed).