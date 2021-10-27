How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- When: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In Philadelphia and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Flyers vs. Oilers Game Preview: Philadelphia travels to play the Oilers
By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0, third in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -159, Flyers +135; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers.
Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall with a 16-12-0 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Oilers scored 48 power play goals with a 27.6% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall a season ago while going 13-11-4 on the road. The Flyers averaged 3.5 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Flyers: Ryan Ellis: day to day (undisclosed).