How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton plays Pittsburgh, aims for 6th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (15-5-0, first in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -141, Penguins +119; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts Pittsburgh aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Oilers are 8-1-0 at home. Edmonton is first in the Western Conference with 6.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid averaging 1.1.

The Penguins are 5-2-3 in road games. Pittsburgh averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Carter leads the team averaging 0.4.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 40 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 20 assists. McDavid has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-10 in 18 games this season. Jake Guentzel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Duncan Keith: day to day (back).

Penguins: None listed.

