How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton plays Pittsburgh, aims for 6th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (15-5-0, first in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -141, Penguins +119; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts Pittsburgh aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Oilers are 8-1-0 at home. Edmonton is first in the Western Conference with 6.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid averaging 1.1.

The Penguins are 5-2-3 in road games. Pittsburgh averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Carter leads the team averaging 0.4.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 40 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 20 assists. McDavid has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-10 in 18 games this season. Jake Guentzel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Duncan Keith: day to day (back).

Penguins: None listed.