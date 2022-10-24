Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers Streaming: How to Watch Game Live Online on October 24, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Penguins visit the Oilers after Heinen's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-0-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Edmonton Oilers after Danton Heinen scored two goals in the Penguins’ 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record in home games last season. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 in road games last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Dylan Holloway: day to day (upper-body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body), Jake Guentzel: day to day (upper body).