How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the San Jose Sharks.

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton takes on San Jose, aims for 6th straight home win

San Jose Sharks (28-27-8, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (35-24-5, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts San Jose trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Oilers are 21-11-2 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Cooper Marody with 1.0.

The Sharks are 7-7-3 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 14, Edmonton won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 42 goals and has 88 points. Connor McDavid has 16 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Timo Meier has 60 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.