How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: San Jose takes on McDavid and the Oilers

San Jose Sharks (32-36-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (47-27-6, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against San Jose. McDavid is first in the league with 122 points, scoring 44 goals and recording 78 assists.

The Oilers have gone 19-5-0 against division opponents. Edmonton is seventh in the NHL averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by McDavid with 1.0.

The Sharks are 9-11-4 against opponents from the Pacific. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 114 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 5, Edmonton won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 122 points, scoring 44 goals and registering 78 assists. Evander Kane has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 35 goals and has 76 points. Nick Bonino has five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Jesse Puljujarvi: out (illness), Darnell Nurse: out (lower body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: out (lower-body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (lower-body), Kevin Labanc: out for season (shoulder).

