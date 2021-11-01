How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton Oilers to host Seattle Kraken Monday

By The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken (3-5-1, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-1-0, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -211, Kraken +174; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Seattle Kraken.

Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 16-12-0 at home. Goalies for the Oilers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.

Seattle takes the ice for the 10th game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 28-23 through the first nine games of NHL play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).