How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers Preseason Game Live Online on October 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on KONG and NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken

When: Friday, October 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: KONG and NHL Network

Stream: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+

In Seattle, the game is airing on KONG, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service. However, in other markets, you can watch it, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

For those out-of-market, you can also watch the game on NHL Network (following the conclusion of Toronto/Detroit), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

