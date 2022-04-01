 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: McDavid and Edmonton take on St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (37-20-9, third in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (38-25-5, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against St. Louis. McDavid is first in the NHL with 103 points, scoring 39 goals and totaling 64 assists.

The Oilers are 24-12-2 in conference games. Edmonton is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.9 assists per game, led by McDavid averaging 0.9.

The Blues are 12-5-3 against opponents from the Central. St. Louis leads the league shooting 11.5% and averaging 3.5 goals on 30.6 shots per game.

St. Louis beat Edmonton 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 49 goals, adding 48 assists and totaling 97 points. McDavid has seven goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 40 total assists and has 62 points. Brayden Schenn has 10 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

Blues: Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

