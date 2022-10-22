How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: The Blues Take on the Oilers in an Afternoon Matchup

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Edmonton Oilers following a 4-3 OTW against Seattle. Edmonton defeated Carolina 6-4 in their last game.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games last season. The Oilers scored 60 power-play goals last season on 235 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 27-13-7 record on the road last season. The Blues scored 3.8 goals per game last season while allowing 2.9 per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).