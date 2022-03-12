 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers host the Lightning following overtime win

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-14-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (31-23-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Oilers took down Washington 4-3 in overtime.

The Oilers are 15-12-0 at home. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Lightning are 18-9-2 on the road. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Feb. 23, Tampa Bay won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 81 total points for the Oilers, 30 goals and 51 assists. Leon Draisaitl has 11 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 43 total assists and has 57 points. Kucherov has eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

