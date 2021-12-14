 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Maple Leafs

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-8-2, second in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-10-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers +105, Maple Leafs -125; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton square off against Toronto. Draisaitl is first in the NHL with 45 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Oilers have gone 9-5-0 in home games. Edmonton is 10th in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 7-4-1 on the road. Toronto is sixth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly with 0.7.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has 45 total points for the Oilers, 23 goals and 22 assists. Connor McDavid has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 18 goals and has 31 points. Rielly has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

