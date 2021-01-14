How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

For the third straight season, ESPN+, will be airing daily NHL out-of-market NHL games. This season they will air to nearly 2 games every night. During the first two months of the NHL season, they will feature 68 games covering every team in the NHL.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year and includes live and on demand sports programming. Subscribers will also get access to a daily NHL highlights show on ESPN+ called In The Crease hosted by Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose. The show will air every morning at 10am following games the night before.

When you subscribe to ESPN+, you can stream NHL Games in the ESPN App on most major streaming players including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, gaming devices like PS4 and Xbox One, mobile devices on iOS, Android, and most major browsers.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.