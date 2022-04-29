How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Vancouver visits Edmonton after overtime victory

Vancouver Canucks (40-30-11, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-27-6, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -196, Canucks +163; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Vancouver after the Canucks defeated Los Angeles 3-2 in overtime.

The Oilers are 20-5-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Canucks are 13-6-6 against Pacific opponents. Vancouver ranks 18th in the Western Conference with 31.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 25, Edmonton won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 55 goals and has 110 points. Evander Kane has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 32 goals and has 68 points. J.T. Miller has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Jesse Puljujarvi: day to day (illness), Darnell Nurse: out (lower body).

Canucks: Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body), Jaroslav Halak: out (upper body).