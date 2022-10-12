 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live in the U.S., you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Oilers host the Canucks for first game of 2022 season

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -179, Canucks +152; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks in the season opener.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 29-8-1 in division play a season ago. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season (60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and went 13-6-7 in Pacific Division play last season. The Canucks scored 246 total goals last season, with 58 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Oilers: Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Canucks: Ilya Mikheyev: out (lower-body), Nils Hoglander: out (groin), Tucker Poolman: out (head), Brock Boeser: out (hand).

