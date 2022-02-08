How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Edmonton hosts Vegas after Nugent-Hopkins' 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-3, first in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (23-16-3, fifth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals in the Oilers’ 5-3 victory against the Capitals.

The Oilers are 10-2-0 in division play. Edmonton has scored 139 goals and is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 32.

The Golden Knights are 7-4-0 against Pacific teams. Vegas leads the Western Conference with seven shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

Edmonton knocked off Vegas 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 63 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 31 assists. Nugent-Hopkins has 7 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Chandler Stephenson has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kyle Turris: out (covid-19).

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: day to day (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Coghlan: out (health and safety protocols).