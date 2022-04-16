 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Vegas travels to face McDavid and the Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against Vegas. McDavid leads the league with 110 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 68 assists.

The Oilers are 18-5-0 against Pacific opponents. Edmonton is 11th in the league with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Golden Knights are 26-16-3 in Western Conference play. Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 29.

Vegas knocked off Edmonton 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 goals and has 105 points. McDavid has eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Marchessault has 63 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 34 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

Golden Knights: None listed.

