How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals

When: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Ovechkin and Washington take on Edmonton

Washington Capitals (31-18-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-23-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -130, Capitals +108; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington hit the ice against Edmonton. He ranks eighth in the in the NHL with 70 points, scoring 36 goals and recording 34 assists.

The Oilers are 14-12-0 at home. Edmonton has scored 182 goals and is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 38.

The Capitals have gone 17-7-4 away from home. Washington has scored 188 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Ovechkin leads the team with 36.

In their last matchup on Feb. 2, Edmonton won 5-3. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has 79 total points for the Oilers, 38 goals and 41 assists. Evander Kane has five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 70 points, scoring 36 goals and adding 34 assists. John Carlson has 10 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.