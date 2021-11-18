How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Jets

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-3, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (11-4-0, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -148, Jets +123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton square off against Winnipeg. Draisaitl leads the league with 33 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 16 assists.

The Oilers are 9-1-0 in Western Conference games. Edmonton leads the NHL with 20 power-play goals, led by Draisaitl with nine.

The Jets are 9-2-3 in conference games. Winnipeg is seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 12.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 17 goals, adding 16 assists and recording 33 points. Connor McDavid has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Connor leads the Jets with 12 goals and has 20 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Jets: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Jets: None listed.