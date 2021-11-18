 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Jets

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-3, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (11-4-0, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -148, Jets +123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton square off against Winnipeg. Draisaitl leads the league with 33 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 16 assists.

The Oilers are 9-1-0 in Western Conference games. Edmonton leads the NHL with 20 power-play goals, led by Draisaitl with nine.

The Jets are 9-2-3 in conference games. Winnipeg is seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 12.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 17 goals, adding 16 assists and recording 33 points. Connor McDavid has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Connor leads the Jets with 12 goals and has 20 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Jets: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.