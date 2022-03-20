How to Watch “El Clásico” 2022: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Live on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and More
League leaders Real Madrid CF will host a resurgent FC Barcelona for the third rivalry match of the season. Real Madrid won the season’s first meeting 2-1 in October 2021, at Camp Nou. The rivals met again in January 2022 in the Supercopa de España semifinals, with Real Madrid CF defeating FC Barcelona in extra time 3-2 to extend their El Clásico winning streak to five games in all competitions.
How to Watch El Clasico 2022: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
- When: Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Streaming: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+
About El Clásico on ESPN+
Will Real extend their vice-grip on the LaLiga table? Or will Barca finally beat their archrival? The only way to watch Sunday, March 20 is with a subscription to ESPN+.
The El Clásico presentation on ESPN+ will offer fans both the traditional match coverage and an alternative multi-camera viewing experience, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy different perspectives and match data through a more personalized offering.
As part of the coverage, the English and Spanish-language pregame shows will integrate segments from ElClásico presented by Verizon watch parties featuring interviews with LaLiga ambassadors, including former Real Madrid CF forward Fernando Morientes (Houston), former FC Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert (Miami), and former Real Madrid CF center-forward Davor Suker (Los Angeles).
ESPN’s Hérculez Gómez (Los Angeles), Carlos Nava (Houston), and Sebastián Salazar (Miami) will report on location – representing the most comprehensive remote events coverage for a European soccer match across U.S. cities by an American network.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Real enters as a +120 regular time favorite, while Barca is netting you +230 moneyline odds. A draw comes in at +260.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.