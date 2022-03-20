How to Watch “El Clásico” 2022: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Live on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and More

League leaders Real Madrid CF will host a resurgent FC Barcelona for the third rivalry match of the season. Real Madrid won the season’s first meeting 2-1 in October 2021, at Camp Nou. The rivals met again in January 2022 in the Supercopa de España semifinals, with Real Madrid CF defeating FC Barcelona in extra time 3-2 to extend their El Clásico winning streak to five games in all competitions.

How to Watch El Clasico 2022: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

About El Clásico on ESPN+

Will Real extend their vice-grip on the LaLiga table? Or will Barca finally beat their archrival? The only way to watch Sunday, March 20 is with a subscription to ESPN+.

The El Clásico presentation on ESPN+ will offer fans both the traditional match coverage and an alternative multi-camera viewing experience, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy different perspectives and match data through a more personalized offering.

As part of the coverage, the English and Spanish-language pregame shows will integrate segments from ElClásico presented by Verizon watch parties featuring interviews with LaLiga ambassadors, including former Real Madrid CF forward Fernando Morientes (Houston), former FC Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert (Miami), and former Real Madrid CF center-forward Davor Suker (Los Angeles).

ESPN’s Hérculez Gómez (Los Angeles), Carlos Nava (Houston), and Sebastián Salazar (Miami) will report on location – representing the most comprehensive remote events coverage for a European soccer match across U.S. cities by an American network.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Real enters as a +120 regular time favorite, while Barca is netting you +230 moneyline odds. A draw comes in at +260.