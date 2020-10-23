How to Watch El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Online

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the first El Clasico of the season. The highly regarded rivalry will see both teams come in desperate for a win as they have faced some struggles early in the year. The match will air on beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

How to Watch El Clasico: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español

Barcelona comes into the match without their goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who is out due a knee injury. Nonetheless, the team might pull off a big win as they are fresh off a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros in the Champions League. Though they scored big over the Hungarian team, Barca took a shocking 1–0 loss to Getafe last week. Getting a win today may set the team off to great momentum.

Real Madrid has been on a streak of surprising loses. Last Saturday, the La Liga champions fell 1-0 to Cádiz, a team that had been newly promoted to the the league after 14 years. The Spaniards then took another “L” from Shakhtar Donetsk, losing 3–2, in their first match of the Champions League. Winning against Barcelona might also be a season changer for the team.

How to Stream El Clasico: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

You can stream the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the beIN Sports mobile app for iOS and Android or watch on its site.

Photo Credit: La Liga English Twitter

