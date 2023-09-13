 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Elemental’ Streaming Premiere Live Without Cable

David Satin

Fire and water simply don’t go together, right? Don’t be so sure! The new Pixar movie “Elemental,” which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, Sept. 13 is all about the relationships we think we know inside and out, and challenging our preconceived notions. It’s a perfect family movie about accepting the differences of others, and you can watch it with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Elemental’

About ‘Elemental’

Bernie and Cinder Lumen are a pair of fire elementals who want a better life for their new daughter, Ember. They move to Element City and start their own small business there, and as the years go buy they settle into a quiet but uneasy life. Living among other elementals is tricky for the family, as they’re often viewed with suspicion and prejudice.

But everything changes when Ember grows up and meets Wade Ripple, a water elemental. As the two spend more time together, they realize there’s a definite spark between them that no mere drop of water can extinguish. But Ember’s family has their own prejudices simmering under the surface, and her parents won’t be eager to accept their blossoming romance without some convincing…

Can You Stream ‘Elemental’ for Free?

Not at this time. Disney+ does not offer a free trial, though for a limited time new customers can sign up for Disney+ Basic for just $1.99 per month for three months.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Elemental’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    disneyplus.com

    Disney+

    Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”

    Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.

    The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $139.99 / year ($11.67/mo.).

    If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.

    The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

    The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.

    You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

    Sign Up
    $7.99+ / month
    disneyplus.com

    Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Watch a Trailer for 'Elemental'

