How to Watch Elon Musk on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The newest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” features a high-profile guest. Elon Musk is making an appearance on the talk show. On his show on Fridays, Maher addresses current events and chats with various guests and experts. Don’t miss out on his conversation with Elon Musk on “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch Elon Musk on 'Real Time with Bill Maher'

About Elon Musk on 'Real Time with Bill Maher'

The upcoming episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” kicks off with the host’s conversation with the Tesla and Twitter boss. There’s no telling what may come up during this conversation, but Musk has been making headlines as of late. There are many topics to discuss, and it’s sure to be interesting with Musk and Maher holding the reins.

In addition to conversing with Musk, Maher will chat with a lineup of other guests during the hour-long episode. Eurasia Group’s founder and president Ian Bremmer and Konstantin Kisin, author of “An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the West,” appear on this week’s episode of the HBO talk show.

In past episodes, Maher has welcomed a variety of guests onto the stage and covered an array of topics relating to current events and the state of the world. You can also check out previous episodes on HBO Max and stream them on-demand.

Can you watch Elon Musk on 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for free?

HBO Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Elon Musk on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ on HBO Max.

What devices can you use to stream Elon Musk on 'Real Time with Bill Maher'?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial
