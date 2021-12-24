How to Stream ‘Encanto’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
If you’re looking for a movie the whole family can enjoy this holiday season, Disney’s “Encanto” is now available to stream just 30 days after it hit theaters. Just in time for Christmas, the family-friendly movie is now available with a a subscription to Disney+ at no extra charge.
How to Watch ‘Encanto’
- When: Friday, December 24
- Where: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
Can You Watch ‘Encanto’ on Disney+ For Free?
Unlike some movies that have been released as a Premier Access title, “Encanto” is included in your Disney+ subscription. Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial. However, you can subscribe for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month) or purchase the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.
About ‘Encanto’
“Encanto” features the story of the Madrigals, a family that lives in a magical house. Their bright and charming town is in the mountains of Colombia. The family lives in house that has magical abilities, and the house provided each of the Madrigal children a special power. One of the children has super strength, while another has healing powers.
However, one of the children, Mirabel Madrigal, didn’t receive a special gift. She’s the only ordinary member of her family. When the house’s magic is in danger, Mirabel takes on a daring challenge. to save it. Can she pull off this mission for her extraordinary family?
The “Encanto” voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and John Leguizamo. It features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
On What Devices Can You Watch ‘Encanto?’
“Encanto” on Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Encanto
The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.