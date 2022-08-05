How to Watch English Premier League 2022-23 Season Online Live Online on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android
The English Premier League returns this weekend with Manchester City looking to win for the fifth time in six years. There is still hope for fans of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Arsenal that this will finally be their year.
With Premier League matches on broadcast television, cable, and streaming online, we’ve got you covered with the best way to stream your favorite team.
How to Stream the 2022-2023 Premier League Online Without Cable
Which Streaming Service Should I Use for the 2022-23 Premier League Season?
While there are a number of options to get your futbol fix, we suggest you use fuboTV. You will get NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and Telemundo which will bring you the widest coverage of all nationally televised EPL games in the U.S. Besides Premier League action, you’ll also get coverage of Ligue 1 (on [beIN]) and Liga MX (on Univision).
For games that don’t air on cable, you will need Peacock Premium, which this season will also simulcast matches on NBC’s broadcast network.
For those in Canada, fuboTV is the exclusive rights holder of Premier League games, meaning it will be the only way to watch games during the 2022-23 season.
Our Picks
Top Pick
fuboTV
- NBC, USA Network, CNBC
- Telemundo & Universo
Budget Pick
Peacock Premium
- All Matches Not on Cable
- Simulcast of NBC Matches
Once you subscribe, you will be able to stream nationally televised Premier League games on Apple TV, Roku,, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.
Nationally-Televised Games
How to Stream Nationally Televised Premier League Games in 2022-23
In the U.S., NBC Sports owns the rights to Premier League telecasts which means that most televised games will appear on NBC, USA Network, and a few overflow games on CNBC.
Spanish-language telecasts will air on NBC-owned Universo and Telemundo, which are available on most streaming services.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Peacock
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$4.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Universo
|≥ $94.99
|•
|^ $5
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
fuboTV and YouTube TV will air select Premier League games in 4K as part of their Elite Plan ($79.99/mo. plan) and “4K Plus Add-On” ($19.99/mo.) respectively.
All Live Streaming Options
You can also stream [Premier League] games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
fuboTV
Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA, CNBC, Telemundo, Universo
Hulu Live TV
Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA, CNBC, Telemundo, Universo (+$5)
DIRECTV STREAM
Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA, CNBC, Telemundo
YouTube TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, Universo, Telemundo
Sling Blue
Price: $35
Includes: NBC, USA, CNBC (+$6), Universo (+$6)
NBC available in limited markets.
Streaming-Only Games
How to Stream Premier League Matches on Peacock in 2022-23
For games that don’t air on cable television, the games will be streamed on Peacock Premium. Games that air on NBC will also be simulcast on Peacock. Each week about eight of the 10 games played will air exclusively on Peacock.
Peacock Premium includes Premier League Pass as part of its $4.99 per month subscription, which is free to Xfinity and Cox customers.
Most of the big clubs — like Chelsea and Manchester United — will have about four games per season on Peacock Premium, while other squads will have nearly half of their games on the service.
Not only does Peacock Premium come with live streaming of matches not available on television, but you can also stream all games on-demand, which become available at 9 p.m. ET on match-day.
This season Peacock will also have a “Catch Up” feature that lets you see Top Plays in order to get to the live part of the action without missing a match’s most major moments.
OTA Telecasts
How to Watch the 2022-23 Premier League for Free with an Antenna
Even if you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, you can still pick up local channels like NBC with an antenna for free. Every week there are usually one or two English Premier League games on NBC, that will be available via your antenna.
Our Pick
We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.
Mohu Leaf 30
Up to 30 Mile Range
Mohu Leaf 60
Up to 60 Mile Range
You can use TVFool’s “Free TV” tool to see how far each channel signal is from your address. If you live farther away, you might need to consider a (link: http://amzn.to/2wMa485 text: higher-end roof-mounted antenna ($60+).
