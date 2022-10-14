How to Watch ESPAÑA Week on For Free Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup has you itching for more soccer action, there’s good news from ESPN. The king of linear sports programming is headed to Spain for ESPAÑA Week, which will feature 10 days of coverage of LaLiga matches leading up to the ElClásico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The event will feature over 70 hours of live programming, including nine matches, and you can watch every second of the wall-to-wall coverage with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ESPAÑA Week

All ESPAÑA Week events will be streamed on ESPN+.

About ESPAÑA Week

ESPN will offer wall-to-wall coverage of ESPAÑA Week, using the same techniques it employs to cover events like the NCAA Football national championship or the Super Bowl. Check out the full schedule of ESPAÑA Week programming below, including match times and announcing teams.

All of the matches will be broadcast in both English and Spanish. The English announcers will be Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja, Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, Sid Lowe, Alexis Nunes, Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and Gemma Soler.

On ESPN Deportes, the Spanish-language team will include Fernando Palomo, Andrés Agulla, Rodrigo Faez, Hugo Sanchez, Martin Ainstein, Moises Llorens, Mauricio Pedroza, Mario Kempes, Martin Ainstein, Ricardo Ortiz, Pablo Zabaleta, and Moisés Llorens.

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Friday, Oct. 14 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sunday, Oct. 16 10:15 a.m. ElClásico – Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Tuesday, Oct. 18 1 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Valencia CF ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wednesday, Oct. 19 1 p.m. Cádiz vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Thursday, Oct. 20 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Villareal CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Saturday, Oct. 22 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sunday, Oct. 23 10:15 a.m. Real Betis vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club ESPN+

