How to Watch ESPAÑA Week on For Free Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

If the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup has you itching for more soccer action, there’s good news from ESPN. The king of linear sports programming is headed to Spain for ESPAÑA Week, which will feature 10 days of coverage of LaLiga matches leading up to the ElClásico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The event will feature over 70 hours of live programming, including nine matches, and you can watch every second of the wall-to-wall coverage with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ESPAÑA Week

All ESPAÑA Week events will be streamed on ESPN+.

About ESPAÑA Week

ESPN will offer wall-to-wall coverage of ESPAÑA Week, using the same techniques it employs to cover events like the NCAA Football national championship or the Super Bowl. Check out the full schedule of ESPAÑA Week programming below, including match times and announcing teams.

All of the matches will be broadcast in both English and Spanish. The English announcers will be Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja, Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, Sid Lowe, Alexis Nunes, Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and Gemma Soler.

On ESPN Deportes, the Spanish-language team will include Fernando Palomo, Andrés Agulla, Rodrigo Faez, Hugo Sanchez, Martin Ainstein, Moises Llorens, Mauricio Pedroza, Mario Kempes, Martin Ainstein, Ricardo Ortiz, Pablo Zabaleta, and Moisés Llorens.

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Friday, Oct. 14 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sunday, Oct. 16 10:15 a.m. ElClásico – Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 18 1 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Valencia CF ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 19 1 p.m. Cádiz vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 20 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Villareal CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 22 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sunday, Oct. 23 10:15 a.m. Real Betis vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club ESPN+

How to Stream ESPAÑA Week on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ESPAÑA Week using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

