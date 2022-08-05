“ESPN8: The Ocho” started out as a joke in the 2004 comedy “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” in which the movie’s central adult dodgeball competition airs on that fictitious ESPN network. In 2017, ESPN made The Ocho a reality, airing a daylong broadcast of offbeat sports, a stunt it repeated annually. The 2022 version of The Ocho has landed on ESPN2, and you can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 “ESPN8: The Ocho”

About the 2022 “ESPN 8: The Ocho”

This year’s edition of The Ocho is a 24-hour takeover on ESPN2, with the events taking place at The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows. The early part of the event featured corgi races, spikeball, pickleball, fling golf, ax-throwing, and, of course, dodgeball.

2002 “ESPN8: The Ocho” Remaining Schedule for Friday, August 5

Time (EST) Event Channel 3 p.m. Pogopalooza Cup 2022 ESPN2 4 p.m. ACL SuperHole III Quarterfinals ESPN2 5 p.m. OmegaBall Invitational ESPN2 6 p.m. USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase ESPN2 7 p.m. Slippery Stairs at The Ocho ESPN2 8 p.m. ACL SuperHole III Finals ESPN2 9 p.m. US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off ESPN2 10:30 p.m. World Chase Tag London ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Death Diving: Austin ESPN2

All except the final two events are presented live. Encores of the Ocho program are set to air on Sunday, August 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, August 8 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Celebrities are participating this year, including Jay Cutler, Doug Flutie, Terry Kirby, Ben Rector, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dawn Staley, and Chris Weidman. The movie that started it all, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog” story, is not part of the broadcast, as it has been in past years, although it is available to stream on HBO Max.

How to Stream the 2022 “ESPN8: The Ocho” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 “ESPN8: The Ocho” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

