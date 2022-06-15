How to Watch ESPN’s ‘30 for 30: Dream On’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Many basketball fans think of 1992 Olympic men’s basketball team as the team that changed the game and popularized basketball to unforeseen levels. And while that is true, they aren’t the only Dream Team. If not for the success of the 1996 Olympic women’s team, the WNBA may not exist, and women’s hoops might not be the phenomenon that it is today. You can watch the latest installment of ESPN’s acclaimed “30 for 30” documentary series, “Dream On,” this Wednesday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch "30 for 30: Dream On"

When: Airs Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN



About “30 for 30: Dream On”

At the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, the USA Women’s Basketball team dominated the competition. Eight wins, zero losses; gold medals around their necks. They made it look easy. But that’s barely the start of the real story of the Women’s Dream Team, because the truth about how the team came together, and what they endured on their grueling 14-month road leading up to the Olympics, is one of the most unlikely and most complicated tales told in sports history. Nothing less than the future of basketball was in their hands. If the ’96 team won and captured the hearts of fans, the NBA was prepared to launch the WNBA. If they failed, the league would scrap its plans.

Through a mix of 25 original interviews, intimate present-day footage with each player of the Women’s Dream Team, and revealing, never-before-seen archival footage selected from over 500 hours from the barnstorming 60-game tour, “Dream On” takes audiences on a nostalgic journey alongside these trailblazers of women’s basketball, who inspired millions of athletes and changed the landscape for future generations.

