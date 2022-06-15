 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Dream On ESPN

How to Watch ESPN’s ‘30 for 30: Dream On’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Many basketball fans think of 1992 Olympic men’s basketball team as the team that changed the game and popularized basketball to unforeseen levels. And while that is true, they aren’t the only Dream Team. If not for the success of the 1996 Olympic women’s team, the WNBA may not exist, and women’s hoops might not be the phenomenon that it is today. You can watch the latest installment of ESPN’s acclaimed “30 for 30” documentary series, “Dream On,” this Wednesday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “30 for 30: Dream On” Live for Free on ESPN

About “30 for 30: Dream On”

At the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, the USA Women’s Basketball team dominated the competition. Eight wins, zero losses; gold medals around their necks. They made it look easy. But that’s barely the start of the real story of the Women’s Dream Team, because the truth about how the team came together, and what they endured on their grueling 14-month road leading up to the Olympics, is one of the most unlikely and most complicated tales told in sports history. Nothing less than the future of basketball was in their hands. If the ’96 team won and captured the hearts of fans, the NBA was prepared to launch the WNBA. If they failed, the league would scrap its plans.

Through a mix of 25 original interviews, intimate present-day footage with each player of the Women’s Dream Team, and revealing, never-before-seen archival footage selected from over 500 hours from the barnstorming 60-game tour, “Dream On” takes audiences on a nostalgic journey alongside these trailblazers of women’s basketball, who inspired millions of athletes and changed the landscape for future generations.

How to Stream 30 for 30: Dream On for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 30 for 30: Dream On live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Dream On | 30 For 30 Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.