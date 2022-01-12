 Skip to Content
Disney+ Eternals

How to Watch ‘Eternals’ Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” is the 26th film in the MCU and follows a team of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After an unexpected tragedy happens, they are forced to face mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants. Marvel fans who have been waiting since November for “Eternals,” can finally stream it on Wednesday, January 12 with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Eternals’

Can You Watch ‘Eternals’ on Disney+ For Free?

Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial. However, you can subscribe for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month) or purchase the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

About ‘Eternals’

The film picks up after half the population returns in “Avengers: Endgame.” The collective energy of the restored population turns out to be the catalyst for what the Eternals call the “emergence,” or the mysterious return of their mortal enemies, the Deviants who were assumed lost to history. The team of heroes is tasked to save humanity once again.

Based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name, “Eternals” was produced by Marvel Studios, distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and directed by Chloé Zhao, who wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo.

The film stars Gemma Chan (plays Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Harish Patel (Karun), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Bill Skarsgård (Kro), Harry Styles (Eros), Haaz Sleiman (Ben), Esai Daniel Cross (Jack), Alan Scott (Patrick), and Hannah Dodd (Sandra).

On What Devices Can You Watch ‘Eternals?’

“Eternals” on Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Eternals

November 3, 2021

The Eternals are a team of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. When an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows, they are forced to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants. The film will be released on Disney+ January 12, 2022.

