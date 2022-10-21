How to Watch Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor Film ‘Raymond and Ray’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Legendary actors Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor star in Apple TV+’s new film “Raymond and Ray.” The pair plays the eponymous half-brothers whose recently deceased father was never a major part of either of their lives. However, his final wish brings his sons together and sets them off on a road trip of healing, humor, and understanding. You can watch the film beginning on Friday, Oct. 21 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch “Raymond and Ray”

About “Raymond and Ray”

In the film, Hawke and McGregor play brothers, who shared a father who is recently deceased. Both men had a poor relationship with their dead dad and have never been close to one another. But following his death, they take a trip together to fulfill their father’s final wish, that they dig his grave.

Raymond & Ray October 14, 2022 Half brothers Raymond and Ray reunite when their estranged father dies—and discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him.

Along the way, Raymond and Ray meet various people who knew their dad, played by the likes of Maribel Verdú, Sophie Okonedo, and Vondie Curtis Hall.

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and had a brief theatrical run earlier this month before its debut on Apple TV+. The film was written and directed by the filmmaker Rodrigo Garcia, who previously made “Albert Nobbs” and “Last Days in the Desert.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Raymond and Ray” on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com