How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Euphoria,” HBO’s Emmy-winning drama starring Zendaya, returns for its second season after season 1 wrapped up in August 2019. The long-awaited season features eight one-hour episodes all about a group of teens’ struggle with drugs, love, and violence. Season 2 kicks off on Sunday, January 9 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Beginning at 10 p.m., you can stream “Euphoria” on HBO Max. You can watch with a a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch 'Euphoria' Season 2 Premiere

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

If you have already used the free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch "Euphoria."

About 'Euphoria'

On “Euphoria,” several teens in high school are dealing with drugs, love, and violence. After getting into trouble in season 1, the teens are facing consequences for their actions. In season 2, they will decide how to move forward. However, the trailer teases that Rue (Zendaya) may be heading down the wrong path. Meanwhile, Jules (Hunter Schafer) is concerned that Rue might have relapsed. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has totally transformed herself for the second season.

Starring alongside Zendaya are Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, and Algee Smith. Episodes are created, written, and executive produced by Sam Levinson. Season 2 features a few new faces, including Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

