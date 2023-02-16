How to Watch Europa League: Barcelona vs. Manchester United Live for Free Without Cable

Barcelona and Manchester United face off in the Europa League play-offs in a matchup of blue-blood clubs that are desperate for a trophy of any kind. This season has been kind to both clubs, with Barcelona sitting atop the LaLiga standings, and Man U just five points off the top of the table in the Premier League. However, the Europa serves as not just an opportunity for gold, but a reminder of how hard it is for even the most distinguished clubs to stay on top. You can watch Barcelona take on Manchester United this Thursday, Feb. 16, at 12:45 p.m. ET exclusively streaming on Paramount+. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch Europa League: Barcelona vs. Manchester United Live

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

About Barcelona vs. Manchester United

Recent history does not favor Manchester United against Barcelona. Man U have lost their last four appearances against Barcelona, with their last win coming in the 2007-08 Champions League semi-finals. However, this will be the first time Man U faces Barca without Lionel Messi since 1999. Can Messi’s absence be the difference for Man U? They’d be wise to not lose sight of Robert Lewandowski and Memphis Depay, especially after the latter’s electric World Cup performances.

Currently, Barca enter as -130 favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Man U enter as hefty road dogs at +350. A time-limit draw nets +285 moneyline odds.

How to Stream Europa League: Barcelona vs. Manchester United for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Europa League: Barcelona vs. Manchester United live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Paramount Plus.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. … Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. The service was previously called CBS All Access. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE