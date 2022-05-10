How to Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Live Without Cable

The world’s most popular and over-the-top singing competition is back and exclusively streaming on Peacock. For the second year in a row, the streamer is bringing U.S. viewers the Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Olympic figure skating icon Johnny Weir. You can stream all of the action beginning on Tuesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET with a Peacock.

How to Stream ‘Eurovision Song Contest’

When:

First Semi-Final: Tuesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET

Second Semi-Final: Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET

Grand Final: Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Peacock

Peacock Stream: You can watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Eurovision Song Contest’

Other than 2020 due to the pandemic, the iconic Eurovision Song Contest has taken place every year since 1956. How the competition works is that members of the European Broadcasting Union select one original song to represent their country. This year that means that there will be 40 songs competing. The songs will be broken down into two days of semi-finals with the best songs moving onto the finale on Saturday.

Every year, Eurovision emanates from the home country of the previous winner, so following last year’s victory by Måneskin for their song “Zitti e buoni,” this year’s competition will take place in Turin, Italy.

If the Eurovision concept sounds familiar, it might be because NBC adapted it into the Snoop Doog and Kelly Clarkson hosted “American Song Contest,” which wrapped up its first season earlier this week.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Eurovision Song Contest’?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com