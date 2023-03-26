How to Watch ‘Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico’ Series Premiere

In “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico,” the actress returns to her roots, examining her own ancestry, while experiencing the bold flavors and signature dishes throughout Mexico. While tasting cochinita pibi, velvety chocolate mole, traditional birria stew, and more, she has an opportunity to dive into the rich origin stories of each meal and ingredient.

In each of the six episodes, Longoria stops by different states to see how the culture and cuisine vary. She learns about each of their specialties and all they have to offer. Viewers will get to experience some of the sights and flavors of Mexico City, Yucatan, Oaxaca, Nuevo Leon, Jalisco, and Veracruz. Veracruz is an especially meaningful destination because the actress has an opportunity to visit the spot where her ancestor, Lorenzo Longoria, arrived 400 years ago.

About the exciting adventure, Longoria said, “I am so excited for viewers to tune in and see firsthand what I love so much about Mexico - the food, the people, the cultures. This journey allowed me to further appreciate and fall in love with my roots and I feel so honored that CNN entrusted me with this unforgettable, once in a lifetime, experience.”

‘Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico’ Series Premiere Schedule

After the series premiere, new episodes will air weekly at 9 p.m. on CNN.

Episode 1 - Sunday, March 26 at 10 p.m.

- Sunday, March 26 at 10 p.m. Episode 2 - Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m.

- Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. Episode 3 - Sunday, April 9 at 9 p.m.

- Sunday, April 9 at 9 p.m. Episode 4 - Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m.

- Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. Episode 5 - Sunday, April 23 at 9 p.m.

- Sunday, April 23 at 9 p.m. Episode 6 - Sunday, April 30 at 9 p.m.

