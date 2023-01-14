How to Watch Every 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Game Live for Free Without Cable

The NFL playoffs are kicking off Saturday, Jan. 14. There are six total Wild Card matchups spread across two days and five different linear networks, plus a streaming service this weekend. CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ will all play host to at least one game, and diehard football fanatics won’t want to miss a single second of the action. The best way to make sure you catch all the Wild Card action of the weekend is with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Every NFL Wild Card Game

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

About NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL’s Wild Card weekend is the first step on the path to the Super Bowl. This weekend’s games feature some of the premiere quarterbacks in the league, including Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, who led his Cincinnati Bengals all the way to the big game in 2022.

Seven wild card teams have gone on to win the championship in the Super Bowl-era, most recently the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady’s Bucs are back in the mix again this season, but they’ll have to get past America’s Team to to have another shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Check below for a full schedule of games on each network:

FOX

Date Time (ET) Matchup Saturday, Jan. 14 4:30 p.m. ET Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 15 4:30 p.m. ET New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

Fox is the only channel carrying NFL playoff games that doesn’t let you sign-up directly to watch games. If you want to watch the NFL Playoffs on FOX, your cheapest option is a subscription to Sling TV's Blue Plan. For just $20 for your first month, it is almost $50 cheaper than any other option.

While Sling doesn’t carry it in every market, they do carry it in the hometown of the four teams playing on FOX this weekend: Seattle, San Francisco, New York, and Minneapolis. They also carry it in Austin, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

If Sling doesn’t carry FOX in your market, you can consider a service with a free trial like DIRECTV STREAM, which has a 5-Day Free Trial, or fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. Fox is also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

NBC

Date Time (ET) Matchup Saturday, Jan. 14 8:15 p.m. ET Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 15 8:15 p.m. ET Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Fortunately, during the 2023 NFL Playoffs, all games that air on NBC, will be simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium. While Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, it is cheap at just $4.99 a month.

If you want a free option, you could once again try DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV, or sign-up Sling TV (which carries NBC in select markets), as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

CBS

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sunday, Jan. 15 1:00 p.m. ET Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

You can also watch NFL games on CBS without the need of a cable bundle. All NFL on CBS playoff games, including the Wild Card matchup, is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+. You can stream it with both their Essential and Premium plans.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: 1923.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, all the others do – so if you want all your NFL playoff games in a single app, you could sign-up for a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV, or subscribe to Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Matchup Monday, Jan.16 8:15 p.m. ET Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This special presentation of “Monday Night Football” will be simultaneously broadcast on ABC and ESPN, with a ManningCast on ESPN. All telecasts will be live-streamed with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $9.99 a month, or $99.99 per year.

The cheapest bundle with ESPN is Sling TV, which includes it in Sling Orange, which is $20 for your first month. If they carry FOX and NBC in your local market, you can get Sling Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for your first month.

ESPN is also available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

How to Stream NFL Wild Card Weekend on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch NFL Wild Card Weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Services