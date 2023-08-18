How to Watch ‘Every Body’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
After a limited theatrical run, the Focus Features investigative documentary “Every Body” will make its streaming premiere on Peacock this Friday, Aug. 18. Told through exclusive archival footage, talking-head interviews, and more, the investigative documentary shines a light on the growing global movement for understanding and equality for the intersex community, showing the life cycle of historic medical trauma for the marginalized group to the thriving leaders that are pushing the movement forward today. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Every Body'
“Every Body,” the latest documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Julie Cohen (“RBG”), follows the lives of intersex people through the stories of three individuals who have moved from traumatic childhoods to thriving adulthoods after each decided to set aside harmful medical advice and instead came out as their authentic selves.
Told through exclusive NBC News archival footage, talking-head interviews, and more, the investigative documentary follows actor and screenwriter River Gallo (they/them), political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel (she/they), and Ph.D. student Sean Saifa Wall (he/him), now thriving adults and leaders in a fast-growing global movement advocating for a greater understanding of the intersex community and an end to unnecessary surgeries.
Can you watch 'Every Body' for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Every Body’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.
What devices can you use to stream 'Every Body'?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Every Body' Trailer
