How to Watch Every Coen Brothers Movie Online

Joel and Ethan Coen are some of the most iconic filmmakers in the last century. Their wild stories, exquisite casting, and genre-defying work make every movie unique. From the dark humor of “Fargo” to the intense dread of “No Country for Old Men” to the quiet character study of “Inside Llewyn Davis” and the bombast of “The Big Lebowski,” few filmmakers can claim as much truly original work as these talented brothers.
Coen Brothers Filmography
-
The Ballad of Buster ScruggsNovember 9, 2018
Vignettes weaving together the stories of six individuals in the old West at the end of the Civil War. Following the tales of a sharp-shooting songster, a wannabe bank robber, two weary traveling performers, a lone gold prospector, a woman traveling the West to an uncertain future, and a motley crew of strangers undertaking a carriage ride.
-
Hail, Caesar!February 5, 2016
When a Hollywood star mysteriously disappears in the middle of filming, the studio sends their fixer to get him back.
-
Inside Llewyn DavisOctober 13, 2013
In Greenwich Village in the early 1960s, gifted but volatile folk musician Llewyn Davis struggles with money, relationships, and his uncertain future following the suicide of his singing partner.
-
True GritDecember 22, 2010
Following the murder of her father by a hired hand, a 14-year-old farm girl sets out to capture the killer. To aid her, she hires the toughest U.S. Marshal she can find—a man with ‘true grit’—Reuben J. ‘Rooster’ Cogburn.
-
A Serious ManSeptember 30, 2009
It is 1967, and Larry Gopnik, a physics professor at a quiet Midwestern university, has just been informed by his wife Judith that she is leaving him. She has fallen in love with one of his more pompous acquaintances Sy Ableman.
-
Burn After ReadingSeptember 5, 2008
When a disc containing memoirs of a former CIA analyst falls into the hands of gym employees, Linda and Chad, they see a chance to make enough money for Linda to have life-changing cosmetic surgery. Predictably, events whirl out of control for the duo, and those in their orbit.
-
No Country for Old MenNovember 8, 2007
Llewelyn Moss stumbles upon dead bodies, $2 million and a hoard of heroin in a Texas desert, but methodical killer Anton Chigurh comes looking for it, with local sheriff Ed Tom Bell hot on his trail. The roles of prey and predator blur as the violent pursuit of money and justice collide.
-
The LadykillersMarch 25, 2004
An eccentric, if not charming Southern professor and his crew pose as a band in order to rob a casino, all under the nose of his unsuspecting landlord – a sharp old woman.
-
Intolerable CrueltySeptember 2, 2003
A revenge-seeking gold digger marries a womanizing Beverly Hills lawyer with the intention of making a killing in the divorce.
-
The Man Who Wasn’t ThereOctober 26, 2001
A tale of murder, crime and punishment set in the summer of 1949. Ed Crane, a barber in a small California town, is dissatisfied with his life, but his wife Doris’ infidelity and a mysterious opportunity presents him with a chance to change it.
-
O Brother, Where Art Thou?August 30, 2000
In the deep south during the 1930s, three escaped convicts search for hidden treasure while a relentless lawman pursues them. On their journey they come across many comical characters and incredible situations. Based upon Homer’s ‘Odyssey’.
-
The Big LebowskiMarch 6, 1998
Jeffrey ‘The Dude’ Lebowski, a Los Angeles slacker who only wants to bowl and drink White Russians, is mistaken for another Jeffrey Lebowski, a wheelchair-bound millionaire, and finds himself dragged into a strange series of events involving nihilists, adult film producers, ferrets, errant toes, and large sums of money.
-
FargoMarch 8, 1996
Jerry, a small-town Minnesota car salesman is bursting at the seams with debt… but he’s got a plan. He’s going to hire two thugs to kidnap his wife in a scheme to collect a hefty ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. It’s going to be a snap and nobody’s going to get hurt… until people start dying. Enter Police Chief Marge, a coffee-drinking, parka-wearing - and extremely pregnant - investigator who’ll stop at nothing to get her man. And if you think her small-time investigative skills will give the crooks a run for their ransom… you betcha!
-
The Hudsucker ProxyMarch 11, 1994
A naive business graduate is installed as president of a manufacturing company as part of a stock scam.
-
Barton FinkAugust 1, 1991
A renowned New York playwright is enticed to California to write for the movies and discovers the hellish truth of Hollywood.
-
Miller’s CrossingSeptember 21, 1990
Set in 1929, a political boss and his advisor have a parting of the ways when they both fall for the same woman.
-
Raising ArizonaMarch 1, 1987
The Coen Brothers tell the story of an absurd yet likable family with an unproductive couple as the focal point. The couple has gotten themselves into some trouble while kidnapping a baby and give Hollywood one of the most memorable chase scenes to date.
-
Blood SimpleSeptember 7, 1984
The owner of a seedy small-town Texas bar discovers that one of his employees is having an affair with his wife. A chaotic chain of misunderstandings, lies and mischief ensues after he devises a plot to have them murdered.