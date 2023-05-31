How to Watch ‘Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Allen Iverson is one of the NBA ’s most revered figures from the early-to-mid 2000s, thanks partly to his miraculous run to the NBA Finals with his Philadelphia 76ers back in 2001. Unfortunately for Iverson, his sheer talent was not enough to overcome Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, the ride was one of the most memorable championship pursuits in modern history. NBA TV will premiere a new documentary on that Sixers team titled “Everything But the Chip: the 2001 76ers” on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch NBA TV with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

About 'Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers'

The 2001 Philadelphia 76ers are an iconic bunch for fans of a certain age. Obviously, this starts with 2001 NBA MVP Allen Iverson and 2001 NBA Coach of the Year Larry Brown. Thanks to them and their supporting cast, Sixers won their first 10 games and never looked back in the Eastern Conference, eventually reaching the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers where they ultimately lost in 5 games. The season was not without its drama, however, as Iverson and Brown repeatedly butted heads, leading the front office to explore possibly moving Philly’s transcendent superstar to another team.

The documentary features interviews with Iverson, Brown, Pat Croce, Billy King, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, Ratliff, Aaron McKie, George Lynch, Freeway, and Philly icon DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Can you watch 'Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers' for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch NBA TV as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 'Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers'?

You can watch NBA TV on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers' Trailer