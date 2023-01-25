How to Watch ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Fans of both superheroes and British comedy will want to tune in to the premiere of “ Extraordinary ” on Disney+ when it premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 25. From the creators of the hit series “Killing Eve,” this show is about finding what’s special about oneself in a world where you feel extremely ordinary. The superhero-focused U.K. Original is sure to be nothing short of its namesake. You can watch Extraordinary: Season 1 with a subscription to Disney+ . You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere

In a world where everybody gains a superpower upon turning 18, 25-year-old Amy is still waiting to inherit her new ability. In a world where everybody else is extraordinary, Amy has to make her way through life with nothing but her friends and a bit of hope that one day she’ll discover what’s special about her.

From the creators of “Killing Eve,” “Extraordinary” boasts a cast of up-and-coming British actors such as Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, and Luke Rollason. The series creator and lead writer, Emma Moran, brings a fresh voice to the television landscape. You’ll want to tune into this new and unique take on the well-tread superhero genre.

All eight episodes of the first season of “Extraordinary” will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 25.

