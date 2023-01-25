 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Matt Rainis

Fans of both superheroes and British comedy will want to tune in to the premiere of “Extraordinary” on Disney+ when it premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 25. From the creators of the hit series “Killing Eve,” this show is about finding what’s special about oneself in a world where you feel extremely ordinary. The superhero-focused U.K. Original is sure to be nothing short of its namesake. You can watch Extraordinary: Season 1 with a subscription to Disney+. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere

About ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere

In a world where everybody gains a superpower upon turning 18, 25-year-old Amy is still waiting to inherit her new ability. In a world where everybody else is extraordinary, Amy has to make her way through life with nothing but her friends and a bit of hope that one day she’ll discover what’s special about her.

From the creators of “Killing Eve,” “Extraordinary” boasts a cast of up-and-coming British actors such as Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, and Luke Rollason. The series creator and lead writer, Emma Moran, brings a fresh voice to the television landscape. You’ll want to tune into this new and unique take on the well-tread superhero genre.

All eight episodes of the first season of “Extraordinary” will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Can you watch ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere on Hulu.

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Extraordinary: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Extraordinary: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Extraordinary: Season 1 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Extraordinary’ Series Premiere Trailer

    January 25, 2023

    In a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday, Jen didn’t. She’s turning 25 and is still waiting to get hers. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.

    Disney+

    Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.

    Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.

    The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).

    If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.

    The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

    The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”

    You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

