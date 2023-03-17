How to Watch ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere, Starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Apple TV+ ’s newest series “Extrapolations” debuts on Friday, March 17. The series is set in the near-future, in a time where climate change has become integrated into the daily lives of humans. Over the course of eight episodes, “Extrapolations” will show what life could be like for the next generation of people on this planet, and how we could still change course. You can watch Extrapolations with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere, Starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker

“Extrapolations” is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

The series has a remarkable cast of performers, including (in order of appearance): Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo.

Can you watch ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere, Starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Extrapolations on Apple TV+.

‘Extrapolations’ Premiere, Starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere, Starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker on Thursday, March 16, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, March 16, 2023

: Thursday, March 16, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, March 16, 2023

: Thursday, March 16, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, March 16, 2023

: Thursday, March 16, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, March 23, 2023

: Thursday, March 23, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, March 30, 2023

: Thursday, March 30, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, April 6, 2023

: Thursday, April 6, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, April 13, 2023

: Thursday, April 13, 2023 Episode 8: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Can you watch ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere, Starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Extrapolations and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere, Starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker?

You can watch Extrapolations on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Extrapolations’ Premiere, Starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker Trailer