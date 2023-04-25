How to Watch ‘Family Legacy’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
It’s always fascinating to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the lives of our favorite celebrities. That’s precisely what the new five-episode series “Family Legacy,” which debuts Tuesday, April 25 on Paramount+ attempts to grant its viewers. The show centers on the children of some of the biggest stars in the music industry — including the kids from members of *NSYNC, Van Halen, Boyz II Men, and more — and shows audiences what it’s really like to be related to a global icon. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About 'Family Legacy' Premiere
Narrated by actor and music artist Quincy Brown, each half hour of the five-episode series will feature the children of legendary music artists and bands including Linkin Park, Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment’s most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists.
Through thousands of hours of exclusive MTV footage and brand-new interviews with the children of our favorite stars, “Family Legacy” takes fans on a tour of iconic musicians’ most celebrated moments, with perspectives and untold stories only their kids could provide.
Featured in the series are:
- Andrew Hagar (son of Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar)
- Bailey Cypheridge (daughter of Melissa Etheridge)
- Baylee Littrell (son of Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell)
- Briahna Fatone (daughter of *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone)
- Christian “King” Combs (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)
- C.J. Wallace (son of Notorious B.I.G.)
- Draven Bennington (son of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington)
- Justin Combs (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)
- Nathan Morris II (son of Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris)
- Quincy Brown (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)
- Sy’Rai Smith (daughter of Brandy)
- Tron Austin (son of TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas)
Can you watch 'Family Legacy' Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Family Legacy’ Premiere on Paramount Plus.
What devices can you use to stream 'Family Legacy' Premiere?
You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Family Legacy' Premiere Trailer
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.7-Day Trial