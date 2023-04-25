How to Watch ‘Family Legacy’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s always fascinating to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the lives of our favorite celebrities. That’s precisely what the new five-episode series “Family Legacy,” which debuts Tuesday, April 25 on Paramount+ attempts to grant its viewers. The show centers on the children of some of the biggest stars in the music industry — including the kids from members of *NSYNC, Van Halen, Boyz II Men, and more — and shows audiences what it’s really like to be related to a global icon. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Family Legacy' Premiere

Narrated by actor and music artist Quincy Brown, each half hour of the five-episode series will feature the children of legendary music artists and bands including Linkin Park, Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment’s most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists.

Through thousands of hours of exclusive MTV footage and brand-new interviews with the children of our favorite stars, “Family Legacy” takes fans on a tour of iconic musicians’ most celebrated moments, with perspectives and untold stories only their kids could provide.

Featured in the series are:

Andrew Hagar (son of Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar)

Bailey Cypheridge (daughter of Melissa Etheridge)

Baylee Littrell (son of Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell)

Briahna Fatone (daughter of *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone)

Christian “King” Combs (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)

C.J. Wallace (son of Notorious B.I.G.) Draven Bennington (son of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington)

Justin Combs (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Nathan Morris II (son of Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris)

Quincy Brown (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Sy’Rai Smith (daughter of Brandy)

Tron Austin (son of TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas)

'Family Legacy' Premiere Trailer