How to Watch ‘Family Portrait’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Nothing can stop the handsome, successful, and thriving Chambers brothers… except maybe Kamara Sinclair. In a thrill ride of jealous rivalries and secret goals, can the siblings repair their rift, or will the shocking true intentions of the woman who divides them lead to everything they built crumbling? The ALLBLK Original film “Family Portrait” will premiere on the platform this Thursday, Sept. 7. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'Family Portrait'

The ALLBLK Original film follows brothers Martin (Billy Britt Jr.) and Allan (Jason Mitchell), who have finally realized their dream of starting their own architecture firm, Chamber & Chamber. But when the beautiful Kamara Sinclair (Tiffany M. Snow) enters their lives, a fierce rivalry between the two brothers ignites.

Will the siblings repair their rift, or will Kamara’s shocking true intentions leave them at war?

Can you watch 'Family Portrait' for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Family Portrait’ on ALLBLK.

What devices can you use to stream 'Family Portrait'?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Family Portrait' Trailer