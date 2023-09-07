 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ALLBLK

How to Watch ‘Family Portrait’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Nothing can stop the handsome, successful, and thriving Chambers brothers… except maybe Kamara Sinclair. In a thrill ride of jealous rivalries and secret goals, can the siblings repair their rift, or will the shocking true intentions of the woman who divides them lead to everything they built crumbling? The ALLBLK Original film “Family Portrait” will premiere on the platform this Thursday, Sept. 7. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch 'Family Portrait'

About 'Family Portrait'

The ALLBLK Original film follows brothers Martin (Billy Britt Jr.) and Allan (Jason Mitchell), who have finally realized their dream of starting their own architecture firm, Chamber & Chamber. But when the beautiful Kamara Sinclair (Tiffany M. Snow) enters their lives, a fierce rivalry between the two brothers ignites.

Will the siblings repair their rift, or will Kamara’s shocking true intentions leave them at war?

Can you watch 'Family Portrait' for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Family Portrait’ on ALLBLK.

What devices can you use to stream 'Family Portrait'?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Family Portrait' Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    allblk via amazon.com

    ALLBLK

    ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.

    A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.

    The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99 / month
    allblk via amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.