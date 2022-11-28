 Skip to Content
VH1 VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

How to Watch ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ Season 3 Premiere for Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

A new season of “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” premieres on VH1 this week. The fun reunion is also a crossover as it features stars from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, which include series set in Atlanta, Hollywood, New York, and Miami. Don’t miss the Season 3 premiere on Monday, Nov. 28 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’

About ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’

The “Love & Hip Hop” family is headed to Jamaica! They all come together to connect through their shared experiences while recognizing Black excellence. The stars also shed light on the current events within the Black community and have open conversations about their individual perspectives.

During their week on vacation, the stars make the most of their time together and enjoy relaxing and going to parties. However, in the trailer, there is a hint that there’s drama ahead. The narrator says, “With a past this deep, there’s bound to be trouble in paradise.”

Spice from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” hosts the season and makes appearances as a guest too. “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” Season 3 features some familiar faces, as well as a few new additions. The cast members include:

  • Chrissy Lampkin
  • Nikki Baby
  • Amara La Negra
  • Jim Jones
  • Sukihana
  • Safaree Samuels
  • Shay Johnson
  • Scrapp DeLeon
  • Alexis Skyy
  • Mariahlynn
  • Emjay Johnson
  • Estelita
  • Gunplay
  • Jenn Coreano
  • Karen King
  • Khaotic
  • Lyrica Anderson
  • Mama Jones
  • Miami Tip
  • Phresher
  • Teairra Mari
  • Tokyo Vanity
  • Shekinah Jo
  • Karlie Redd
  • Trick Daddy

How to Stream ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
VH1^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: VH1

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: VH1 + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition' Season 3 Trailer:

