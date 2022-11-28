How to Watch ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ Season 3 Premiere for Free Without Cable

A new season of “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” premieres on VH1 this week. The fun reunion is also a crossover as it features stars from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, which include series set in Atlanta, Hollywood, New York, and Miami. Don’t miss the Season 3 premiere on Monday, Nov. 28 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’

About ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’

The “Love & Hip Hop” family is headed to Jamaica! They all come together to connect through their shared experiences while recognizing Black excellence. The stars also shed light on the current events within the Black community and have open conversations about their individual perspectives.

During their week on vacation, the stars make the most of their time together and enjoy relaxing and going to parties. However, in the trailer, there is a hint that there’s drama ahead. The narrator says, “With a past this deep, there’s bound to be trouble in paradise.”

Spice from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” hosts the season and makes appearances as a guest too. “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” Season 3 features some familiar faces, as well as a few new additions. The cast members include:

Chrissy Lampkin

Nikki Baby

Amara La Negra

Jim Jones

Sukihana

Safaree Samuels

Shay Johnson

Scrapp DeLeon

Alexis Skyy

Mariahlynn

Emjay Johnson

Estelita

Gunplay

Jenn Coreano

Karen King

Khaotic

Lyrica Anderson

Mama Jones

Miami Tip

Phresher

Teairra Mari

Tokyo Vanity

Shekinah Jo

Karlie Redd

Trick Daddy

