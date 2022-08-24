How to Watch ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

New Kids On the Block singer Jonathan Knight returns to HGTV for another season of “Farmhouse Fixer.” The series premiered last year and was a hit for the network. In addition to his boy band roots, Knight is a professional renovator with experience restoring all types of historic homes. Don’t miss the Season 2 premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch “Farmhouse Fixer” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET Where: HGTV

HGTV Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Both seasons of “Farmhouse Fixer” are also available to stream on-demand on discovery+.

About ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

“Farmhouse Fixer” follows Jonathan as he explores New England and takes on the challenge of restoring centuries-old homes. He’s been renovating houses for the past 25 years and has had the chance to transform more than 200 properties in that time. The show documents how he uses his expertise to modernize farmhouses while maintaining their old New England charm.

Knight is joined by interior designer and friend Kristina Crestin, who offers her eye for design and helps transform these old houses. The new season features guest appearances from a variety of HGTV stars, including Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (“Unsellable Houses”), Jenny Marrs (“Fixer to Fabulous”), and Mike Lemieux (“Houses with History”).

When talking about the series, Jonathan said, “It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it.”

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream the new season of “Farmhouse Fixer.” If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Farmhouse Fixer” Season 2 premiere on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Watch a Clip From 'Farmhouse Fixer' Season 1:

(video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rZUEck11Qw)