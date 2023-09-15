How to Watch ‘Fast X’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Dominic Toretto knows there’s nothing more important than family. But when a member of a criminal family Toretto helped to destroy grows up and begins looking for revenge, it unleashes a force even Toretto and his friends can’t hold back. That’s the premise of “Fast X” the latest installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise coming to Peacock on Friday, Sept. 15. You can stream the movie exclusively with a Subscription to Peacock.

Dom Toretto and his crew have traveled the globe, hunting down drug dealers, thieves, and other criminals while meting out their own special brand of justice. But when Toretto brings down an infamous Brazilian drug dealer, he doesn’t know the dealer’s son Dante is watching from the shadows. Now, Dante is all grown up, and out for revenge against the man who took his father from him.

Toretto becomes an obsession for Dante, who will stop at nothing to bring Dom down. As the team makes their way from London to Rome, from Brazil to Antarctica, Dante hounds their every step. Old friends and enemies resurface as Dom tries to come up with a plan, but everything is turned upside-down when he learns that Dante has his eight-year-old son at the top of his target list.

No. Since “Fast X” will only be available with a Peacock subscription, and since Peacock does not offer a free trial, you won’t be able to watch the movie for free.

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.