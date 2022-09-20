How to Watch ‘FBI’ Franchise Season Premieres for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Tuesdays belong to the “FBI” on CBS this fall. The network is rolling out the season premieres of all three of its crime procedural dramas in the “FBI” franchise on Tuesday, Sept. 20 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. “FBI,” “FBI: International,” and “FBI: Most Wanted” all return to the air in what are sure to be thrilling hours of television and you can watch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The Season Premieres of ‘The FBIs’

When: Tuesday, Sept. 20, “FBI” at 8 p.m. ET, “FBI: Most Wanted” at 9 p.m. ET, “FBI: International” at 10 p.m. ET

About The ‘FBIs’

The “FBI” franchise started in 2018, with the flagship series “FBI.” The show follows agents Maggie Bell and Omar Zidan and the inner workings of the New York criminal division of the Bureau. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence, all while trying to balance their work and home lives.

“FBI: International” is the youngest of the series, debuting in 2020. It follows members of the Bureau’s “Fly Team,” an elite group of operatives based in Budapest who locate and neutralize global threats. The team is led by Scott Forrester, a well-seasoned FBI agent; Jamie Kellett, a career agent and reliable No. 2 to Forrester; Andre Raines, an inexperienced but brilliant agent with expertise in accounting; and Cameron Vo, an interrogation expert who is the newest team member, formerly of the Seattle field office.

“FBI: Most Wanted” centers on the work of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious and dangerous criminals on the Bureau’s most wanted list. Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a veteran of the Bureau who keeps to himself, but remains at the top of his game. LaCroix uses his expert profiling skills to help apprehend some of the most dangerous public threats imaginable.

