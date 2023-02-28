How to Watch ‘FBI True’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

There’s a brand new true crime series headed to Paramount+ on Tuesday, Feb. 28 when “FBI True” premieres. The series will take audiences deep into some of the most hair-raising FBI cases of the last half-century. The series will take viewers with agents into a high-pressure world where split-second decisions can mean life or death, with FBI agents reliving the heart-stopping moments of their biggest cases and revealing the real details only agents can tell. You can watch FBI TRUE with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About ‘FBI True’ Series Premiere

Each edition of “FBI True” focuses on dynamic insider conversations between agents when they meet at the FBI’s favorite bar, the Arts & Crafts Beer Parlor, just down the block from their New York headquarters. It’s a hallowed place where law enforcement colleagues talk frankly about the triumphs, tragedies, and real truths of their jobs.

In this relaxed setting, they share hair-raising stories of dangerous missions carried out by the FBI in the United States and worldwide. With everything on the line, what choices did they make?

This series features never-before-seen surveillance video, interrogations with hostage takers and terrorists, and personal photos from the agents’ collections. This is the FBI like you’ve never seen, as agents disclose what happened, and how they felt while working on some of the biggest and most compelling crimes of our time, revealing their fears and exulting in their victories.

