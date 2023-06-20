How to Watch ‘FBI True’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Watching actors portray fictional FBI agents on TV is dramatic enough for most people. But for everyone else, hearing real stories from actual FBI members can be an immersive and thrilling experience. That’s what the series “FBI True,” which will debut its third season on Paramount+ on Tuesday, June 20 aims to provide. It shows real agents talking about real cases, and features stories that will make audiences’ jaws drop. You can watch FBI True: Season 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘FBI True’ Season 3 Premiere
“FBI True” gives audiences an insider’s look at the dangerous missions of some of the most compelling crime stories handled by the FBI, where split-second decisions can mean life or death. Through firsthand accounts, FBI agents relive the heart-stopping moments of their biggest cases and reveal the shocking details that only the agents on the inside can reveal.
Cases profiled on the series include the Boston Marathon bombing on it’s 10th Anniversary, the Golden State Killer, the siege at Waco, Texas on its 30th Anniversary, the Oklahoma City Bombing, the D.C. sniper attacks, the San Bernardino Mass shooting, the Benghazi terrorist attack, the 2016 NYC Chelsea bombing and many, many more. Even if you think you know the case - you’ve never heard the stories by the agents on the ground.
Can you watch ‘FBI True’ Season 3 Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch FBI True: Season 3 on Paramount Plus.
Can you watch ‘FBI True’ Season 3 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download FBI True: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘FBI True’ Season 3 Premiere?
You can watch FBI True: Season 3 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘FBI True’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer
FBI True: Season 3June 20, 2023
A real-life look into FBI agents’ high-pressure world with never-before-seen surveillance video, interrogations with hostage takers and terrorists, and personal photos from the agents’ collections.
Paramount Plus
