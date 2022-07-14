How to Watch ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
HBO Max’s ridiculous and often hilarious reality dating series, “FBoy Island” returns this week for its second season this week. Three new single ladies will be making their debut and getting the chance to find love with 24 new male contestants. The first three episodes arrive on HBO Max on Thursday, July 14. You can stream the “FBoy Island” Season 2 premiere with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Premiere
- When: Thursday, July 14
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service, so you cannot watch “FBoy Island” for free. For the best value, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up.
- Click “Sign Up Now.”
- Select “Prepay & Save.”
- Create Your Account.
- Add Your Payment Information.
- Click “Start Subscription.”
About ‘FBoy Island’
Three new women — Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda — head to a tropical paradise in hopes of falling in love with the man of their dreams. They will date the 24 male contestants and try to figure out who is there for the right reasons. Twelve of the men are good guys and are in the competition to find love, while the other 12 are “FBoys” or players who are just in it for the cash prize.
While the nice guys are hoping to make a connection with the ladies, the FBoys are trying to trick the women into thinking they’ve found love. If one of the women ends up with a nice guy, they will split the $100,000 cash prize. But if she is fooled by an FBoy, he will walk away with all of the money for himself. One guy will be eliminated on every episode, and his true intentions will be revealed.
The series is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.
FBOY Island
Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. Hosted by hit comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, the series is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?
The episode release schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, July 14: Episodes 1-3
- Thursday, July 21: Episodes 4-6
- Thursday, July 28: Episodes 7-8
- Thursday, August 4: Episodes 9-10
