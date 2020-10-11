How to Watch ‘Fear of the Walking Dead’ Season 6 Premiere Live For Free Online

Spooky season is officially underway and what better way to set it off than with a show about a zombie apocalypse. AMC is coming through for fans as “Fear of the Walking Dead” season six comes back tonight. The season premieres on the network at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch “Fear of the Walking Dead” Season 6 Premiere

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: AMC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

“Fear of the Walking Dead” premieres merely a week after the premiere of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” In the sixth season, we see “what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of Season 5 implored the group to ‘live’ and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them,” according to AMC.

“Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.”

The show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia and Garret Dillahunt, among others.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “World Beyond” live on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options